Order book opens for Peterbilt 520EV

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt’s Model 520EV electric truck is available for order now, and will start production by the second quarter of 2021, the company announced Friday.

The truck can be configured through Peterbilt’s SmartSpec sales tool available at dealerships, it said.

The Peterbilt Model 520EV electric refuse truck. (Photo: Peterbilt)

The Model 520EV combines the features of Model 520 with the advanced technology of an electric powertrain, providing customers an unbeatable solution for their business, Peterbilt said.

The Model 520EV chassis is available in two configurations to accommodate a variety of applications.

It features a range of 80-100 miles including 1,100 bin cycles when used with an automated side loader, or 130 compactor cycles with a rear loader refuse body.

Peterbilt said the fully integrated, all-electric powertrain of the Model 520EV is designed for optimal weight distribution and performance.

Its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs can recharge in three to four hours when using a recommended DC fast-charging system, making the 520EV ideal for the predictable routes seen in refuse applications, the company said.

“The Peterbilt Model 520EV is a big step towards turning our customers’ electrification dreams into reality,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and Paccar vice-president.

“We believe the refuse and vocational space is a very important area for electrification and to have the first model readily available for customer orders is big win for Peterbilt.”