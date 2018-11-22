OTA begins search for new Road Knights

TORONTO, Ont. – The search is on for the 2019-20 Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Road Knights team.

Nominations can now be submitted through an online form until Feb. 1, with a team to be selected in early March. Any Ontario-based drivers employed by an OTA member carrier, with a first-class driving record, is eligible.

Road Knights serve as industry ambassadors, stepping out of the cab once or twice a month to speak with the media and community groups – spreading the word of safety, professionalism and courtesy on the road.

“It was fantastic experience, and being able to speak to new or soon-to-be-new drivers about potentially lifesaving information really made me feel like I was making a difference in safety on our roads,” said Kriska Group’s Louis Carette, a member of the outgoing team.

“To the companies who never thought about nominating a driver for the program … I remember seeing a truck on the road with a Road Knights logo on it, and thinking there’s a company that’s invested in safety, there’s a company that goes the extra mile and cares about their drivers. This program is so much more than simply being behind the wheel of a truck.”