OTA cancels November convention due to Covid-19

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has canceled its annual convention and awards dinner that had been scheduled for November, citing Covid-19.

The association remains committed to resuming the event in November 2021.

“Unfortunately, the events of this year means we have to regrettably cancel our convention in November. I want to sincerely thank all members and Team OTA suppliers for their unwavering support during these trying times. We look forward to coming back in full force in 2021 and delivering our best convention ever,” said OTA chairman David Carruth, in a brief statement.