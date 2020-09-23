OTA Education Foundation unveils Erb scholarship winner

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Education Foundation has announced the recipient of the Erb Group of Companies Service to Community Scholarship.

The honor goes to Mississauga resident Grace Gong, who is pursuing an honors business administration degree with a minor in health sciences through the Richard Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

Gong has committed 1,200 volunteer hours supporting projects in her school and community, and wants to start a social enterprise in the future.

“Grace embodies all that our company and this scholarship stand for, and we feel privileged in many ways to be able to help educate an individual who is already an asset to her community,” says Wendell Erb, president and CEO at Erb Group of Companies.

“From the time my late father began the business in the 1950s, there has always been an emphasis on giving back, and we continue to contribute to local charitable, sporting, religious, and social organizations,” he adds. “We believe that Grace, along with past and future recipients of this scholarship will enjoy success as a result of their volunteering efforts to support their communities.”

The scholarship was established in 2007, and recognizes a first-year post-secondary student who demonstrates a commitment to community.

The OTA Education Foundation’s Endowed Scholarship program is funded through one-time contributions by the organizations for which the scholarships are named.