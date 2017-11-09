OTA hands out awards at annual executive conference

TORONTO, Ont. — Liberty Linehaul’s Brian Taylor is the latest industry veteran to be blessed with the OTA/Omnitracs Service to Industry Award.

The award was given to Taylor at this year’s Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) annual convention and executive conference at Toronto’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel. The honor is reserved for individuals who exemplify an unwavering commitment. contribution, and dedication to the OTA. Taylor founded Liberty Linehaul in 1988 and today the business boasts 55 trucks.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that you can get award for something you actually enjoy,” Taylor said upon receiving the award at the Awards Gala. “This association has been so great for me. I’ve met so many great people and made so many friends here over the years…I’m proud to say that I’m on OTA member…So thank you very much.”

The OTA’s long time president who is due to retire at the end of 2017, David Bradley added: “I want to congratulate Brian…it’s a real honor to win this award and Brian you epitomize everything that makes this industry great and you’ve had such an impact on all of us.”

Later on in the evening, the OTA/Volvo Trucks Canada Driver of the Year Award was given to Karen Macintyre of Arnold Bros. Transport. Macintyre is the first woman to win the award, and has been driving for more than 30 years and accumulated more than 2 million miles. The award is given to a truck driver in Canada who has maintained a collision-free driving record and demonstrates exemplary professionalism on and off the road.

“To the OTA and Volvo Trucks, thank you for this honor,” she said. “To Arnold Bros. Transport, who I’ve been with for the last five years, you’re like family to me and I appreciate you so much for nominating me.”

And finally, the OTA/Bridgestone Truck Hero Award was given to Ickroop Mangat of Kriska Holdings. The award is given to drivers who exhibit courage, selflessness and integrity on the job.

In March 2017, 23-year-old Mangat saved his driver trainer’s life when after just two weeks on the job, they were in an accident. Despite trying to brake as hard and fast as he could, Mangat’s trainer slammed into stopped traffic on the highway and their rig quickly began to smoke. Mangat broke open the truck window and pulled his trainer who had been stuck out to safety, saving his life, as shortly there afte the truck was engulfed in flames.

Mangat was very humble upon receiving the award and said that he doesn’t feel like a hero and that he simply did what his parents raised him to do.