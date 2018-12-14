OTA makes case for trucking in pre-budget submission

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has brought attention to key issues facing the trucking industry it would like the provincial government to address in the upcoming budget.

In its pre-budget submission, the OTA outlined concerns about Driver Inc., the environment, safety, and labor policies.

On the Driver Inc. front, the OTA wants the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to be aware of the controversial practice in which drivers incorporate and then “sell” their driving services to the carrier to reduce their and their carrier’s tax obligations.

As for the environment, the OTA wants to work with the province to implement a cost-effective and environmentally helpful made-in-Ontario plan to replace the repealed cap-and-trade system. Among its suggestions include roadside enforcement of emissions tampering technologies, support to adopt newer, more environmentally-friendly trucks, and an investment plan for accelerating the adoption of green technologies.

The OTA also wants every new carrier in the province to have an audit within 24 months of starting operations, which it says would improve safety.

The association also wants Ontario carriers to have access to the provincial nominee program, which will allow it to use the program to recruit qualified truck drivers. This, the OTA contends, would give the trucking industry access to the same immigration channels currently available to other trade sectors.