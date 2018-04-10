OTA puts out the call for excellent, heroic drivers

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is accepting nominations for its Truck Hero and Driver of the Year awards.

The 2018 Volvo Trucks Canada-OTA Driver of the Year Award and the OTA-Bridgestone Truck Hero Award will be presented at the OTA convention in November. The Driver of the Year Award goes to a professional transport driver with a collision-free driving record, who is an exemplary truck driver on and off the road.

The Truck Hero award will go to an Ontario truck driver or owner-operator who has demonstrated courage, quick thinking and integrity in the face of an emergency, or as part of his duties while on the road.

The deadline for nominations is May 4. You can nominate a candidate for Driver of the Year here, or the Truck Hero award here.