OTA releases five-point action plan for road safety

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Board of Directors has endorsed a statement on trucking road safety and has issued a five-point action plan outlining proactive strategies dealing with enhanced enforcement, vehicle standards, technology as well as training and education for purchasers and operators of trucking equipment.

“This OTA comprehensive action plan to improve road safety reflects the progressive nature of the Ontario Trucking Association and its member carriers,” said OTA chairman Steve Ondejko. “Successfully executing this plan will involve the cooperation and commitment of multiple government as well as private sector stakeholders involved in road safety.”

An inaugural working group meeting between the OTA, MTO and OPP will be the first step in this process. The meeting, which will review the issues and objectives contained in the OTA statement, is scheduled for later in November.

“The trucking industry is proud of its excellent safety record, but as an industry that shares its workplace with the public we must pursue all avenues for further improvement of safety performance. Our action plan does just that. But implementing it successfully will involve input and buy-in from road safety stakeholders and supply chain partners, including government, the enforcement community, educators, human behavioral scientists, equipment manufacturers and the buyers of transportation services,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “We anticipate this as a cooperative effort involving truly constructive dialogue.”

You can read the OTA’s full statement and five-point action plan, here.