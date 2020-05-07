Owen Sound ferry to start special service

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – The ferry that connects Tobermory with South Baymouth will begin an “essential transportation” service in June under conditions set by Transport Canada, its operator said Thursday.

The ferry’s regular season, which runs from May to October, was suspended because of restrictions imposed by the federal government to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“MS Chi-Cheemaun will begin operating a transportation-only service for a limited number of commercial and through travelers, beginning June 1 continuing through June 30,” said the Owen Sound Transportation Co.

There will be two round trips daily, and three on Fridays, said Kaleena Johnson, manager of customer and media relations.

Tourists will have no access to the service, she said.

“This early service is in support of the many commercial carriers who normally use the ferry to transit between regions of northern and southwestern Ontario, and customers where the ferry is the most practical means of accessing their owned residences,” said the company.