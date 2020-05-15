P.E.I. employers get WCB premium relief

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) of P.E.I. has deferred employer assessment due dates until Sept. 30 because of Covid-19.

Employers will not have to pay WCB premiums until then, and will not be charged interest or penalties either, the agency said Thursday.

“We know that Island businesses are at the early stages of a phased approach to reopening through Renew PEI, Together, and we want to offer our support during this transition,” said WCB chairman Jim MacPhee.

The agency has urged employers to submit any revisions to their 2020 payroll estimates to the WCB by Aug. 15.

They can do so electronically anytime using WCB Online Services or by completing the Payroll Revision Form on the WCB website and submitting it by email, mail, or fax, the agency said.

