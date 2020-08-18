Paccar Ste-Therese wins leadership award

STE-THERESE, Que. — The Paccar Ste-Therese plant has received a Manufacturing Leadership Award in recognition of its engineering and production technology advancements, the company said Tuesday.

The award was presented by the Manufacturing Leadership Council of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), it said.



The Paccar Ste-Therese plant. (Photo: Paccar)

The plant was honored for its Paccar Axle Trim Efficiency Improvement Project, which utilized automated guided vehicle (AGV) technology to replace an assembly line.

The project generated a significant space that can now be used for other operations as well as improvements in capacity, efficiency, safety and flexibility, the company said.

In addition, it provided enhanced ergonomics, reduced downtime and optimized the flow of operations.

Paccar Ste-Therese has also earned various other honors including an International Standards Organization (ISO) 14001:2004 certification for effective environmental management systems.