Parts giant UAP acquires Master Sourcing

MONTREAL, Que. — The Heavy Vehicle Parts Division of UAP Inc. has acquired Master Sourcing Inc., based in Bois-des-Filion, Que., the company announced Wednesday.

Master Sourcing is a major player in the distribution of hydraulic and pneumatic parts for trailers and dump trucks.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Master Sourcing Inc. team to the Traction/TW network,” said Pierre Rachiele, executive vice-president of HVPD.

“We will benefit from the great technical expertise of this team, which will allow us to extend our sales and distribution activities for this family of products to the entire country thanks to our network of Traction stores and TW distribution centers.”

UAP plans to maintain Master Sourcing’s facilities in Bois-des-Filion and keep the team in place, including former owner and founder, Pierre Asselin, the company said.

HVPD is the Canadian leader in the sale and distribution of parts and components for trucks, trailers and heavy vehicles.

Comprising a network of more than 100 Traction stores, 125 TruckPro repair shops, 7 TW and CADEL warehouses, the company has been providing service to the trucking industry for over 25 years.