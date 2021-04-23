PEI clarifies Covid-19 restrictions for non-resident truck drivers
The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is reporting updates to Prince Edward Island (PEI) Covid-19 measures that affect non-resident truck drivers.
The requirements are among a series of measures announced on April 19 and running until May 17.
Truck drivers who live outside the province will be required to self-isolate as much as possible when in P.E.I., avoiding public areas, grocery stores and retail outlets, the CTA reports. If in the province for longer than 24 hours and staying somewhere other than a truck, the must apply for pre-travel approval.
Truck drivers who live in P.E.I. don’t have to self isolate in the province after they receive their first negative Covid-19 test if they are registered as rotational workers and continue testing at the required frequencies.
Pre-departure tests or testing in P.E.I. are not required for the non-resident truck drivers as long as they follow contactless loading and unloading procedures.
Those who develop Covid-19 symptoms at any time are required to self isolate and be tested at a drop-in center.
A testing clinic is located at 20 Dickie Road in Borden from 8 am to 4 pm. Appointments can be scheduled at specific locations by calling 855-354-4358.
PEI should know that they could be in shortage of supplies, I find it very discriminatory for the province to say “Its okay for the driver to deliver the goods, but not okay to be able to use a public washroom, go to a grocery store to get something to eat, get fuel) Can someone please explain to me what is the difference if someone is in a place for 1 hours or 24 hours. If they are at risk of spreading the virus does time make a difference. If I was a driver, I wouldn’t want to go to PEI or any other place that discriminates and de-values the services I provide.
totally agree with you there what are they thinking?? so now for all truck driver just refuse to go there and if they want there merchandise they could come across the bridge and establish a switch on trailer.
The virus is in the air so stop breathing and ware your body bag.
We need a plan in Ontario and B C for all cross border truck drivers. The Ford gov waa told this in Feb of 2020. Nothing is being done to find sick truck drivers a safe spot to stay. Many homeless shelters have had sick people stay their that were essential workers including truck driver s and staff working in private nursing homes that spread covid to other homeless people.