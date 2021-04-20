Returning PEI truck drivers must self isolate

Truck drivers who live in Prince Edward Island will need to self isolate when returning from trips outside Atlantic Canada – regardless of their vaccine status — until they have received negative results from a Covid-19 test.

Those tests will be required within 72 hours of their return to Canada’s island province.

(Photo: iStock)

The measures will last until at least May 17, as the province reacts to new cases of Covid-19.

The National Microbiology Lab and provincial lab say four recent cases of Covid-19 are linked to the B117 variant first associated with the United Kingdom.

“Additional safety measures are needed to further reduce the risk of importation of Covid-19 and lower the likelihood that people come here and spread or get sick with Covid, putting additional stress on our healthcare system,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer.

Prince Edward Island currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 173 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic. Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.