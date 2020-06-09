PEI extends deadline for driver’s licence renewal

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – Prince Edward Island has become the latest Canadian jurisdiction to extend the expiry dates for licenses and driver medical requirements.

The move made by the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy has extended them until July 6, the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association says in a bulletin to members.

(Photo: iStock)

Applicants that find themselves in extenuating circumstances can renew driver licences online. Driver medicals can also be extended on a case-by-case basis if there is a demonstrated need.

The Canadian Council of Transport Administrators continues to track the deadlines changed by individual provinces and territories. The details can be found at https://www.ccmta.ca/en/.