Pennsylvania Turnpike toll goes up 6%

MIDDLETOWN, Penn. — A 6% toll increase has come into effect at the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The increase was approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) in July, and took effect Sunday.

It affects all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates at six locations:

Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376)

Delaware River Bridge (New Jersey border)

Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border)

Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66)

Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit Tolls (I-476/Northeastern Extension)

Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576/Southern Beltway)

It is the 13th annual rate increase approved by the commission. (Photo: iStock)

It is the 13th annual rate increase in a row.

“Like previous annual toll-rate increases, this measure was primarily driven by the PA Turnpike’s annual transit payments of $450 million to PennDOT as mandated by Acts 44 of 2007 and 89 of 2013,” the commission said.

Since 2007, the PTC has transferred $7 billion in funding to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), it added.

In July, the commission also approved new Toll By Plate rates at all other toll facilities that were converted to All-Electronic Tolling (AET) in March.

The new rates, which also took effect Jan. 3, include the 6% increase along with an additional 45% increase over the 2020 cash rate for Toll By Plate motorists, the PTC said.

The rates, which reflect the higher cost of collecting this way, will not be applied at the six toll facilities listed above, it added.

The PTC also announced an upgrade to its tolling smartphone app.

In addition to E-ZPass account management, non-E-ZPass customers will be able to use the smartphone app to create an autopay account and receive 15% savings on their monthly Toll By Plate invoices.

The enhanced app called PA Toll Pay is available now.