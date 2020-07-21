Penske doubles capacity in Hamilton

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new full-service facility in Hamilton, Ont., almost doubling its capacity, the company announced this week.

It is located at 510 South Service Road off Queen Elizabeth Way.

The 13,200-sq. ft site is equipped with a fuel island as well as high-tech rapid lifting and lowering mobile column truck lifts.

It is also features fully digital and voice-directed truck fleet preventive maintenance process and connected fleet solutions, Penske said.

“We have essentially doubled our capacity with this new facility. We’re now equipped with six truck bays on nearly 5 acres,” said Richard McLaughlin, vice-president for Eastern Canada.

“We have been expanding steadily in the region and needed a larger space to continue meeting the needs of our customers as well as additional capacity for future needs.”

Penske employs 18 associates at the Hamilton location.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pa.