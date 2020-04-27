Penske offers a special deal to fleets

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing is offering fleets a special full-service leasing program with low rates and flexible terms on late-model, low-mileage vehicles.

Under the “Get Back to Business” program, fleets looking for an affordable lease option can choose from 16′ light-duty, 26′ medium-duty and tandem-axle day cab and sleeper tractor options with low mileage, the company said Monday.

Penske leases trucks from major brands including Hino, Freightliner, Ford, GMC, Isuzu and International

“Today, moving freight and goods is as critical as it’s ever been, and we want to provide an affordable option for those businesses who want the benefits that come with a full-service lease,” said Jim Lager, senior vice-president of sales at Penske Truck Leasing.

“We are a trusted partner who can help with maintenance, safety, compliance and logistics, and today we are making it more affordable through our fleet of late model vehicles.”