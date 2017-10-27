Penske opens new facility in Dartmouth

READING, Pa. — Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The new 12,000 sq-ft facility is located in the Burnside Industrial Park near five 100-series highways, the Halifax airport, and port.Previously located at 59 Horseshoe Lake Drive in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Penske has renovated and relocated to 100 Thornhill Drive in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The new location officially opened on July 31, 2017 and offers full-service truck leasing, consumer, and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance services. This site contains four service bays, one of which is also a wash bay, on 3.63 acres.

“This move provides convenience for many of our customers and also offers us opportunity as we continue to grow in this market,” explained Dan O’Boyle, senior vice-president for Penske’s north central region.

To contact the truck rental or maintenance departments, please call 902-450-1560.