Peterson names new marketing chief

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Peterson Manufacturing has named Jeff Geoffroy director of marketing and business development, the company announced Tuesday.

In his new role, Geoffroy will be responsible for increasing brand awareness, expanding customer engagement as well as leading all go-to-market activities, it said.

Jeff Geoffroy. (Photo: Peterson)

Geoffroy will work with larger OEM customers, providing strategies to expand Peterson solutions to help solve industry lighting and harness issues.

The company said his position as senior global product marketing manager at IBM’s Watson Commerce Group allowed him to resolve problems by enhancing and improving customer engagement through digital marketing solutions.

More recently, he was director for product marketing at ZoomInfo, where he led product marketing for a pre-IPO go-to-market data company.

“Jeff’s ability to achieve results is an asset as we continue to focus on growing and expanding our customer reach,” said Al Anderson, vice-president of Sales and Marketing.

“We welcome Jeff who will be a key to our success.”

Geoffroy holds an MBA in entrepreneurship and marketing from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.

He replaces Mark Assenmacher, who has assumed the role of Peterson’s director of aftermarket sales for the northeast region and Anderson Marine Division.

Peterson manufactures a complete line of vehicle safety lighting, custom wiring harnesses, and many other safety-related products.