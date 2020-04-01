Peterson rehires Anderson as VP

GRANDVIEW, Mo — Peterson Manufacturing has appointed Al Anderson vice-president of sales and marketing, the company announced Tuesday.

A former corporate director of heavy duty sales at Peterson, he has extensive experience in the transportation, trucking and railroad industries, it said.

“Peterson is pleased to have Al back on the team. His involvement was crucial during the launch of our PetersonPULSE Intelligent Trailer system,” said Don Armacost, CEO and president of the company.

“We expect his energy, passion and industry knowledge to be key as he leads our sales and marketing teams to even greater success.”

Anderson is a graduate of Northeast Missouri State University.

Peterson makes vehicle safety lighting systems, custom wiring harnesses and many other safety-related products.