Petro-Canada Lubricants first to achieve ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications

TORONTO, Ont. — Petro-Canada Lubricants has announced it is the first white oils, speciality base oils, and lubricants manufacturer in the world to achieve the latest ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.

Petro-Canada Lubricants achieved the certification 16 months ahead of the industry deadline, making it the first lubricants manufacturer to achieve these certifications, which cover all the organizations’ operations globally.

The scope of the ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications cover all aspects of Petro-Canada Lubricants’ business, including manufacturing, blending, packaging, design, sales and distribution of base stocks, oils, greases and lubricants.

“The ISO certifications are the highest endorsement from a key external authority to say that we are leaders in quality and environmental standards,” said Tony Stranges, director, management systems, Petro-Canada Lubricants. “It is continued validation of the quality of our product design, manufacture, delivery and service and commitment to our environmental obligations. The speed at which we have achieved this certification is testament to the fact that our processes and operations are consistently high performing and that we continue to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to continuous improvement.”