Phillips announces European acquisition

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Cali. – Phillips Connect Technologies has announced its acquisition of Polish electrical components company Fortech Poland.

The company manufactures and distributes 24-volt electrical connectors and cables for commercial vehicles. The newly formed company will be named Phillips-Fortech Poland.

It will be headed by Jacek Pekala, the founder of Fortech Poland.

“We’ve been planning for this expansion into the EU market for some time, but needed to be sure it met our stringent criteria for quality products and excellent customer service,” said Rob Phillips, president and chief operating officer of Phillips Industries. “By acquiring Fortech, we’ve met that goal and will now be able to better serve current Phillips customers in Europe and future end-users, OEMs and aftermarket customers in this market. We’re excited to fully develop the Phillips-Fortech capabilities to further our global growth.”