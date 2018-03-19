Phillips Connect Technologies names business development manager

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT) has named Kent Crymes its new business development manager.

In this new position, Crymes will be in charge of advancing PCT’s smart trailer technology, TrailerNet. He first joined Phillips Industries in 2012 as a territory sales manager and was promoted in 2015 to OEM/OES sales manager for the trailer segment.

“Kent’s new position with the Phillips Connect Technologies organization reflects his clear understanding of the advantages of future trailer technology and how TrailerNet will fundamentally improve fleet operations. Kent has developed key relationships with Phillips’ core OEM and fleet customers and is highly respected internally. We’re very excited to have him on board with PCT,” said Bill Ellis, managing director of PCT.