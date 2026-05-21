Phillips Connects promotes Wallin to president

Phillips Connect announced that Mark Wallin, the company’s technical roadmap and customer strategy principal architect, was named president and general manager.

Wallin joined the company in January 2024 as general manager and senior vice president of production. He brings more than two decades of product leadership across the connected fleet, IoT and enterprise SaaS markets to the new role.

In his earlier career, Wallin held senior product management roles at Verizon Connect, Telogis and Kofax, and is currently a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

Mark Wallin (Photo: Phillips Connect)

The announcement comes as the company continues expanding its smart trailer technology platform for fleets. Over the past 18 months, Phillips Connect has expanded its product lineup with several new offerings, including DriverAssist, TrailerID, CargoVision Insights, and new roadside safety technologies for improved visibility.

“Mark is the kind of leader you build a company with,” said Rob Phillips, founder and CEO of Phillips Connect. “He has a rare gift for turning ambitious ideas into solutions our customers benefit from in their day-to-day work, and for building a team of remarkable people to work alongside him. We have real opportunity in front of us to define what smart trailers become for this industry, and Mark is exactly the person to lead us into it.”