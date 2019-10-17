Phillips creates five new units in major restructuring

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Industries, the manufacturer of advanced electrical and air brake system components, has created five distinct strategic business units as part of a major restructuring.

They are Phillips Aftermarket, Phillips OEM, Phillips Connect Technologies, Phillips Asia-Pacific, and Phillips Europe.

The five divisions will focus on resources on specific markets in order to be even more responsive to customer needs and innovative in product development, the company said.

Each unit will have a separate board of advisors to assist in business and performance planning to promote successful strategies within their distinct markets.

“We are at a place with our business today where doing things the same way will simply not allow us to grow at the pace which we have in the past,” said Rob Phillips, president and COO of Phillips Industries.

“By breaking into smaller, more focused businesses, we will continue our tradition of being incredibly easy to do business with.”

Along with the restructuring, come two senior leadership promotions:

Rob Myers has been named president of the newly established Phillips Aftermarket unit, and Filiberto will take the helm as president of the Phillips OEM.