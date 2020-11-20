Phillips Industries bolsters design team

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Industries has named Tom Peterson senior mechanical design engineer, the company said Friday.

In his new role, Peterson will be responsible for designing and developing innovative product solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, it said.

He will report directly to Rob Myers, president of the Phillips aftermarket business unit.

Tom Peterson. (Photo: Phillips)

“Phillips Industries has a long history of answering industry challenges with the right products to solve them,” said Myers in announcing Peterson’s new position.

“Tom has the relevant experience, and more importantly, the right attitude to continue this work.”

Peterson joined Phillips in June 2006. In 2018, he accepted the position of mechanical systems engineer at Phillips Connect.