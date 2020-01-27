Phillips names Michael Poschner director of sales

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Industries has promoted Michael Poschner to director of sales for Canada.

Poschner joined Phillips Industries in 2000 as a sales manager for the Canadian market.

He has many years of experience in the heavy-duty aftermarket, working for companies such as Manac Trailers and Transit Trailers.

During his 20-year career at Phillips, he has accumulated many awards, participated on industry boards, and has built long-lasting friendships with many of his customers.

“Mike’s contagiously positive attitude has made him exceptionally easy to work with. It’s no surprise that he is so popular among his customers and peers,” said Rob Myers, president of Phillips Aftermarket division.

“The Canadian market is a big piece of our business, and we couldn’t think of anyone better to handle these accounts than Mike.”