Phillips names Rob Phillips CEO

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Industries has appointed Rob Phillips chief executive officer.

Rob Phillips, who is president and chief operating officer, replaces Bob Phillips, who has been CEO since 1963.

“Phillips is an extraordinarily successful family business now transitioning to our fourth generation of leadership with Rob’s ascension to CEO,” said Bob Phillips.

“It’s bittersweet for me because I’ve loved every day building this company to what it is today, but I am confident and thoroughly delighted to see Rob take on the CEO role,” he said.

Phillips Industries is in its 92nd year of operation. It has manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as Mexico, China, and Europe.

Bob Phillips will remain chairman of the board.