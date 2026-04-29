Photo Gallery: Truck World 2026 draws 12,464 professionals

Truck World attracted 12,464 industry professionals to its 2026 event at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., reflecting strong industry engagement as fleets and suppliers continue to adopt new technologies and operational strategies.

The biennial trade show brought together 10,780 attendees and 2,107 exhibitor personnel April 16-18, representing 521 exhibiting companies across 390,000 sq.-ft. of space. With more than 500 suppliers from 10 participating countries, Truck World has offered visitors the widest selection of suppliers, equipment, products, and services all under one roof since 2018.

(Photo: Krystyna Shchedrina)

“The record-breaking presence of 521 exhibiting companies this year truly speaks to the vitality of our industry,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media, publisher of trucknews.com and Today’s Trucking. “Walking the floor, you could feel renewed energy; the feedback from the floor was clear—the quality of the attendees was exceptional, leading to productive meetings for our exhibitors. This remains a professional industry show where real business gets done, and we are already seeing that momentum carry over as we look toward ExpoCam next year.”

The event kicked off with a VIP breakfast, where FTR chairman Erick Starks provided attendees with an outlook on Canada-U.S. trade, economy and market conditions. From geopolitics and fuel prices to tariffs and freight demand, Starks painted a picture of an industry operating in a constant state of uncertainty — one that’s exhausting fleets and making long-term planning increasingly difficult.

(Photo: Krystyna Shchedrina) (Photo: James Menzies)

For the three days, Truck World offered visitors the opportunity to participate in feature events such as the Truck World Garage, GreenTech conference, and the Ride & Drive, providing hands-on experience with trucks powered by various energy sources.

The next Truck World is scheduled April 20-22, 2028. Its companion show, ExpoCam, will be hosted April 22-24, 2027, at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal.