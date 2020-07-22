Pilot Co. announces leadership changes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co., the largest operator of travel centers in North America, has announced major leadership changes.

The company said Tuesday CEO Jimmy Haslam will become chairman of the board Jan. 1, 2021. Shameek Konar, the company’s chief strategy officer, will become CEO at that time, it said.

CEO Jimmy Haslam (left) will become chairman of the board on Jan. 1, 2021, and Shameek Konar, chief strategy officer, will become CEO. Photo: Pilot Co.

The transition of Konar to the role of CEO will continue over the next six months.

Pilot founder James (Jim) Haslam and Jimmy Haslam will remain involved in the business as chairman emeritus and chairman, respectively.

“Since day one with Pilot in 2017, Shameek has shown his dedication to advancing our company and the industry,” said Jimmy Haslam.

“His knowledge of the energy sector, including expertise in the acquisition, development and operations of infrastructure assets and resources, and his deep appreciation of Pilot’s culture and values are a few of the reasons why we chose him to be our next CEO.”

Konar has more than 20 years of experience in the energy and commodity market focusing on acquiring, integrating and optimizing assets.

He has a degree in economics and mathematics from St. Stephens College in New Delhi, India, and a PhD in economics and finance from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Pilot said, effective immediately, Konar will take on additional responsibilities, including the management of technology, HR, finance and legal.