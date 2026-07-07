Pilot expands its network adding travel centers, truck parking

Pilot has expanded its travel center network with two new locations and upgrades to 18 existing sites across North America during the first half of 2026.

New travel centers in Chicopee, Mass., and Ponce de Leon, Fla., added 112 truck parking spaces, 15 diesel lanes, 32 gas pumps and 15 showers to the company’s network. The locations were also among the first to feature Pilot eats, the company’s new food service concept.

Pilot said it also completed curb-to-counter renovations at 18 travel centers across 13 U.S. states and Canadian provinces. The upgrades include redesigned store layouts, expanded hot food offerings, and updated restrooms.

The company is also continuing to expand its Pilot eats program, with full-service deli menus planned for nearly 400 locations and Pilot eats Express grab-and-go offerings expected to reach 250 locations. Nearly 350 company-operated quick-service restaurants such as Arby’s, Wendy’s, Subway and others are now open 24 hours a day.

Beyond its travel centers, Pilot added 50 fast-charging sites in 25 U.S. states during the first half of the year, expanding its coast-to-coast electric vehicle charging network.

To support increased summer travel, the company is also hiring approximately 10,000 employees for various positions across its North American network.