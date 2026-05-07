Drone truck parking monitoring pilot launches in Detroit

Birdstop and TSPS have launched a drone-based parking-monitoring pilot at trucking facilities in Detroit, Mich., using AI and aerial imagery to track parking availability in real time.

The project combines Birdstop’s autonomous drone systems with TSPS’s truck parking management platform and is currently operating at two Oasis Parking locations in Detroit.

The system captures aerial imagery and telemetry data, which is processed using AI and computer vision models to detect trucks and identify available parking spaces. These insights are integrated into a visualization platform developed in partnership with TSPS and made available to end users through the TSPS platform, providing real-time parking availability at these locations.

“We are constantly looking for more scalable and cost-effective ways to gain visibility across America’s parking facilities, especially in areas where traditional fixed-sensor systems are not practical,” said Carl Rundell, CEO of TSPS, in a news release. “Partnering with Birdstop allows us to extend coverage using a flexible, drone-based approach that delivers real-time operational insight across the entire freight network.”

The companies added that with some of the heaviest truck traffic in the nation and longstanding air quality challenges tied to freight movement, Detroit provides a critical real-world testbed for deploying innovative solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and environmental outcomes.

The project is funded through Michigan’s Mobility Funding Platform and supported by NextEnergy and the state’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.