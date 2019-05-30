PIT Group names new leader

MONTREAL, Que. – Jan Michaelsen has been named the new leader of PIT Group, responsible for supporting the group’s direction and implementing a strategic development plan.

He assumes his new role immediately, PIT announced.

“I am very pleased that Jan Michaelsen has accepted the leadership role with PIT Group,” said Denis Cormier, senior director of sustainable fibre supply. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to the position and he has my support and that of the PIT Group staff in his endeavours.”

Michaelsen has been with PIT Group since it was founded 11 years ago, and was previously a lead researcher.

“I look forward to continuing working with such a talented and accomplished group of people to further our innovative programs and to develop new partnerships and capacities to test emerging technologies,” said Michaelsen.