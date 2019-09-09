Plus.ai strikes deal with China’s biggest truckmaker

CUPERTINO, Calif.– Self-driving trucking technology leader Plus.ai has announced a joint venture with FAW Jiefang, China’s oldest and largest truck manufacturer, to develop autonomous trucks for China.

The partnership will soon launch the world’s first production-class L2 semi-autonomous truck, built on Plus.ai’s L4 autonomous technology stack.

The two companies have been working together over the past two years to address the growing demands for trucking in China.

The FAW J7 L2 truck is the joint venture’s first commercial product, while the product roadmap includes a full L4 heavy truck in the next three to five years.

“We are extremely pleased to cement our partnership with FAW Jiefang in order to bring Plus.ai’s autonomous trucking technology to the massive trucking market in China,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder of Plus.ai.

“We are thrilled that FAW Jiefang and Plus.ai have joined forces to form a joint venture focused on developing intelligent transportation solutions for autonomous trucking,” said Hu Hanjie, chairman of FAW Jiefang.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plus. ai was founded in 2016 by a group of serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans with over 20 years of experience in high tech and artificial intelligence.

The company specializes in providing full-stack self-driving technology to enable large scale autonomous commercial transport.