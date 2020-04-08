PMTC conference rescheduled for September

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has rescheduled its annual conference for Sept. 8-10 because of Covid-19, the organization announced Wednesday. It will be held at the Marriott on the Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The event was originally due to take place in early June.

“In these trying times, and with the continued development of Covid-19, it became obvious to our board that we needed to make this decision now,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

“Governments around the country are putting stricter measures in place daily to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and we could not in good conscious consider the original dates as feasible any longer.”

Millian added that the PMTC’s main concern at this time is to do its part to contain the spread, and protect the health and safety of its members, speakers and the community.