PMTC elects new board of directors

The Private Motor Truck Council (PMTC) of Canada has announced its incoming board of directors. Their term runs from July 1, 2021, through to June 30, 2022, except for officers, who serve a two-year term, which expires on June 30, 2022.

The officers are:

Chairman – Jim Dimech (Linde Canada)

Past chairman – Brad Fletcher (Terrapure Environmental)

First vice-chairman – Steve Lawn (Parkland Corporation)

Second vice-chairman – Jon Ratnasamy (Wolseley Canada)

The PMTC of Canada is dedicated to the interests of private fleet operators. (Photo: iStock)

The directors are: Kimberly Biback (Sharp Transportation), Phil Camp (Paccar Leasing Company), Gerald Carroll (Wesbell Logistics), Scott Creighton (Northbridge Insurance), Sanchia Duran (Blackberry Radar), Leanne Drummond (CPC Logistics Canada), Jessica Griffiths (Motive Media), John Harrison (Transrep), Fred Hildebrand (Rush Truck Leasing), James Johnstone (Giant Tiger), Keith Lamb (4-Refuel), Jason Libralesso (Home Hardware), Sud Malhotra (Intact Insurance), David Marvin (Tandet), Angela Munsterman (Coca Cola Canada Bottling), Kim Richardson (TTSAO), Kevin Riley (Maple Leaf Foods), Michelle Roberts (Infrastructure Health & Safety Association), Michael Thomson (MEE/ISB Canada), Andy Walker (Molson Coors), and Donald Williams (Aviva Canada).

Normally, the incoming board would be voted on by the membership and announced at the council’s annual general meeting in June. The AGM and conference were moved to a virtual event due to Covid-19, and this year’s board was voted on by qualified members by secured emailed ballots, which concluded on June 11.

“The interest level to serve on our board of directors was most gratifying this year. I look forward to working with this year’s board, who come from diverse backgrounds and have many years of experience serving the trucking industry. These individuals will only help to make our council and industry stronger,” PMTC president Mike Millian said.

The PMTC of Canada is dedicated to the interests of private fleet operators. The council works with governments on issues affecting private carriers and delivers information to its members through a network of communications material, including educational seminars, newsletters, magazines, and electronic bulletins.