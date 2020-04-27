PMTC extends deadline for awards submission

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has extended the deadline to enter its 2020 awards program until July 15.

Each year the PMTC teams up with member companies to celebrate the best in trucking through the presentation of awards that recognize excellence.

“With the recent announcement of the postponement of the PMTC Annual Conference until September, the council felt extending the deadline to enter made sense,” the PMTC said Monday.

It said entries are down this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The association said it is hopeful the extension will allow people the time to nominate some of their teams.

The awards are presented during the annual conference, which this year will take place Sept. 8-10 at the Marriott on the Falls in Niagara Falls, On.