PMTC extends deadline for benchmarking survey

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is extending the deadline for participating in its annual benchmarking survey to July 15.

The group says response rates have “decreased significantly” amid the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on daily lives and business requirements.

“Since the PMTC annual conference has been moved from June to September, and the result of this report is presented at our conference, we are able to extend the deadline for people to complete and submit the benchmarking data to us,” the council says.

The PMTC has partnered with the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) on the survey for the past three years, while the NPTC has produced its private fleet benchmark survey in the U.S. since 2005.

The survey is open to all private fleets with a base of operations in Canada.