PMTC hands out annual honors

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Toronto Raptors hoisted the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy on Thursday night, but several private fleet representatives closed the day by hoisting hardware of their own.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada honored safe fleets and a hopeful driver during a dinner on Thursday night.

Aviva-sponsored Private Fleets for Safety Awards were handed out to four operations. The large fleet category recognizing operations with more than 75 power units when to Home Hardware Stores Ltd, while mid-sized fleet honors went to John Deer Canada. Both have hoisted those trophies before. The small fleet recognition for less than 25 power units went to Chemtrade Logistics, with an impressive zero CVOR points on the year, and most-improved fleet was Terrapure Environmental.

“The process of applying for one of these awards provides a checklist for fleet managers to see what the best in class fleets are doing to maintain their safety programs. Even if you do not believe you will win an award, there is an immense benefit to going through the process of entering,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

KRTS Transportation Specialists sponsored a professional commercial vehicle driver training scholarship that went to Joshua Dobson if Kitchener, Ont., who currently works for Patene Building Supplies as a forklift driver. He has been offered a job as a driver with the company once he completes the Professional Truck Driver Training Institute (PTDI) course.

Graduates of a four-day Driven to Lead training module were also recognized for completing work on culture, teamwork, accountability, and strategy.