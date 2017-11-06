PMTC to host educational seminar in Nova Scotia

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) together with the Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic (THRSC) will be hosting an educational seminar on December 5 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

This seminar was originally scheduled for October 12th, but as a result of schedule conflicts, has been moved to the new date.

The seminar will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover three separate topics: the ELD mandate update, the legalization of marijuana, and youth recruitment.

This session will give you a chance to hear about some industry trends along with walking away with some key strategies you can implement in your workplace today, organizers said.

Space is limited, so people are encouraged to register early by contacting Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca. Registration is just $50 for a PMTC and THRSCA member, and $125.00 for a non-member. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, starting at just $500.00.

Location details will be provided upon registration.