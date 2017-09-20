PMTC to host next educational seminar in October

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has announced it’s hosting Ontario regional fall seminar next month.

The seminar is set to take place in Milton on October 19. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will cover three separate and diverse topics. The topics being covered are: ELDs, social media, and road safety inspections.

Space is limited so PMTC encourages interested patrons to register early by contacting Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca. You can also register online at www.pmtc.ca.

Registration is just $25 for a PMTC member, and $125.00 for a non-member. Location details will be provided upon registration.

Sponsors are also being welcomed and start at only $500.00, if you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Vanessa for details.