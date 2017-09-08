PMTC to host seminar in Nova Scotia

MILTON, Ont. –– The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) announced today that it will be hosting its next regional seminar as part of its series of cross country conferences.

The next seminar will be jointly hosted with the Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic on October 12 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The seminar will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover the ELD mandate update, marijuana and industry implications, and recruiting the younger generation.

Space is limited, so people are encouraged to register early by contacting Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca. Registration is just $50 for a PMTC and THRSCA member, and $125.00 for a non-member. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, starting at just $500.00.

Location details will be provided upon registration.