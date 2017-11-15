PMTC launches Driven to Lead program

MILTON, Ont. — The Young Leaders Group (YLG) of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) announced the launch of the PMTC’s ‘Driven to Lead’ program.

The new program, sponsored by KRTS Transportation Specialists and TransRep, is an experiential, practical leadership program that will take participants through hands-on and impactful exercises focusing on topics like culture, teamwork, accountability and strategy, the PMTC said. It is intended for both up-and-coming and current leaders who are looking to advance and develop their personal and professional skills.

The program will be facilitated by Eagle’s Flight (www.eaglesflight.com) at their facility in Guelph, Ontario. Eagle’s Flight is known as a global leader in education for their approach to delivering training programs that are business-relevant and invoke lasting behavioral change.

The program consists of four separate full-day modules. Participants can elect to complete the entire ‘Driven to Lead’ program or select individual modules. Graduates of the entire program (all four modules) will receive free registration for the PMTC’s annual conference in June 2019 where they will be presented with their diploma. Graduates of individual modules will receive a certificate of completion for the module(s) they complete.

The ‘Driven to Lead’ program will commence in 2018. The full-day program modules have been scheduled for the following dates:

September 19, 2018 = Creating a Culture of Accountability

November 21, 2018 = Building and Leading Teams

February 20, 2019 = Communicating for Impact

May 15, 2019 = Coaching for Results

Both PMTC members and non-members are welcome. Registration costs for the program are as follows (plus HST):

PMTC member

Entire program (four modules) = $1,800

Per program module (one module) = $500

Non-member

Entire program (four modules) = $2,300

Per program module (one module) = $625

For more information,or to register, e-mail Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca, or call 905-827-0587.