PMTC moves conference online for second year

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada is shifting to an online annual general meeting and conference, with a virtual event to run from June 16-18.

“With the continued development of Covid-19, it became obvious to our board that we could not in good conscience move forward with an in-person event,” said president Mike Millian, in a related press release.

PMTC president Mike Millian

“Large indoor gatherings are still not recommended in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, and when we look at Canada’s hope to have 50% of the population vaccinated by the end of June, the board felt the likelihood of any large gathering being allowed, or even recommended before then, are very remote.”

It will be the council’s second virtual conference in as many years.

Each day the conference will run from 10 am – 3 pm eastern time. Features will include 10 educational seminars and an awards program that features video tributes.

The June 16 event will cover legal issues, Covid-19 and driver health, a private fleet benchmarking survey, and managing driver behavior. The next day will address topics including natural gas, cargo theft, autonomous vehicle regulatory and contractual considerations, and cognitive impairment and future workplace testing.

The final days will touch on topics including engaging staff and drivers to improve company performance; and carrier, vendor and law enforcement responses to Covid-19.