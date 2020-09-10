PMTC names fleet graphics stars

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada has announced the winners of the 35th PMTC-3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards.

The announcement was made Thursday, the second day of the virtual PMTC annual conference.

The winner in the tractor-trailer category was the Ontario Truck Driving School. (Photo: PMTC)

P&H Milling Group received the night-time safety award. (Photo: PMTC)

The winner in the tractor-trailer category was the Ontario Truck Driving School, with an honorable mention going to Zavcor Training Academy.

Speedy Transport Group was the winner in the special events category, with Purolator securing an honorable mention.

In straight trucks, Grace Foods Canada took home the trophy while Steam Whistle received an honorable mention.

Molson Coors was the winner in the light duty category. Powerbev won an honorable mention.

Highlight Motor Group won the human interest category and a company identified as 9370-9988 Inc. received an honorable mention.

Nigh-time safety awards went to P&H Milling Group and Molson Coors.

Pepsi Bottling Group and Superior Propane were recognized for fleet identity graphics.

In straight trucks, Grace Foods Canada took home the trophy. (Photo: PMTC)

Speedy Transport Group was the winner in the special events category. (Photo: PMTC)

Highlight Motor Group won the human interest category.

Eight of the winning graphics were designed by Turbo Images, and four by Motive Media.

PMTC president Mike Millian said entries exceeded expectations, with more than 100 companies from across Canada competing for the awards this year.

“They are obviously proud of the image of their fleets.”