PMTC opens annual private fleet survey

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is once again measuring the pulse of Canada’s private fleets, opening an annual benchmarking survey in a partnership with the National Private Truck Council (NPTC).

The NPTC has been producing its U.S. survey since 2005, and PMTC has partnered in that initiative for the last five years, building on a Canadian survey established in 2011.

Members of PMTC who participate in the survey at www.pmtc.ca are able to access customized reports to help measure activities against similar operations. But participation is not limited to members.

Responses will be collected until April 8.

Results of the report will be released June 10, during the council’s annual conference.