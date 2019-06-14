PMTC recognizes fleet graphics in 34th awards

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Fleet graphics are often made of reflective material, but some were shining a little brighter than others during the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s 34th annual vehicle graphics design awards.

“This is one of the most colorful awards ceremonies in the industry,” said director Terry Maw, Trailer Wizards’ vice-president of sales – Ontario.

Palmer Audio was recognized in the tractor-trailer category, with an honorable mention handed to Loblaws. In straight trucks, Gay Lea Foods took home a trophy, with an honorable mention to Moosehead Breweries. Maple Leaf Foods was recognize in the special events category, with an honorable mention for TKRE.

Speedy Transport Group secured a nod for fleet identity graphics, while Grant Global Logistics had an honorable mention. Other winners included DM Breton for night-time safety (and an honorable mention to Charger Logistics); and Lifescape Construction (with a nod to Black Forest Garden Center).

Rosenau Transport led the human interest category with a tractor-trailer outfitted to support the Plaid for Dad program. An honorable mention in this category went to Kids and Company.