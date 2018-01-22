PMTC reveals details for upcoming annual conference

MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has announced the full agenda and schedule for its 2018 conference.

This year, the conference will kick off on June 13 at the Crowne Plaza-Fallsview in Niagara Falls, Ont. with the annual general meeting for members. Later that night, Volvo Trucks Canada will host the PMTC’s Young Leaders Group (YLG) cocktail reception open to sponsors, speakers, YLG members and the PMTC board of directors.

On June 14, starting 8 a.m., the educational portion of the conference will begin and continue into the June 15. Mixed in with this will be the PMTC awards program as well as several networking opportunities, organizers said.

“Each year those who attend the PMTC Annual Conference tell us it is one of the best educational and networking values they receive in the transportation industry. We believe this year’s line up of speakers continues to build on that reputation”, said PMTC president, Mike Millian.

You can view a full list of the topics and events scheduled during the conference here.