MILTON, Ont. — The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada will hold a regional half-day seminar in Mississauga, Ont., on Oct. 17, the organization announced Monday.

The seminar will cover three major topics:

An overview of national ELD regulations and the progress of the NELT file;

US FMCSA drug and alcohol clearing house; and

Truck pre-screening and weigh station pre-clearance.

More details are available here.